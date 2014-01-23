Cape Girardeau police investigating armed robbery attempt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police investigating armed robbery attempt

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an armed robbery attempt.

According to Officer Darin Hickey, a man and woman called 911 at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday and said a black male walked up behind them on Olive Street with a gun.

The victims said the man demanded cash. They told him they didn't have any and say he followed them up the street with a gun and demanded cash.

They say he finally ran away after they kept saying they didn't have any cash.

Anyone with information, or who may have noticed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly