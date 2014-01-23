Cape Girardeau police investigating armed robbery attempt

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an armed robbery attempt.

According to Officer Darin Hickey, a man and woman called 911 at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday and said a black male walked up behind them on Olive Street with a gun.

The victims said the man demanded cash. They told him they didn't have any and say he followed them up the street with a gun and demanded cash.

They say he finally ran away after they kept saying they didn't have any cash.

Anyone with information, or who may have noticed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

