Thompsonville man accused in bank, card shop robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thompsonville man accused in bank, card shop robbery

Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: West Frankfort Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: West Frankfort Police Department)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Tolluto says a suspect in a Banterra bank robbery in West Frankfort has been taken into custody.

Chief Tolluto says Kent Kellerman, 52, of Thompsonville confessed to the Jan. 8 robbery around noon on Thursday. He faces charges of felony armed robbery.

Police served a search warrant at his home on Thursday morning.

Kellerman was being held at the West Frankfort police department.

He is also being questioned by area departments about other recent crimes.

Kellerman also claims he had an explosive device at the time of the robbery.

On Thursday with the assistance of the West Frankfort Police Department, Benton Police filed charges on Kent D. Kellerman for the robbery at Vickee’s Card Shop in Benton on December 17, 2013.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

