Carbondale woman arrested in connection with retail theft, outstanding warrants

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale woman was arrested January 22 at 1:36 p.m. in connection with a retail theft investigation and on four outstanding warrants.

Nakia M. Reliford, 22, was charged with retail theft and four Jackson County warrants.

According to Murphysboro police, they were dispatched to the Walmart on Country Club Road in Murphysboro for a report of a retail theft.

When police arrived, the identified the detained suspect as Reliford. A complaint was signed against her for the theft and she was arrested.

Once Reliford was arrested, police say they found out she also had four outstanding Jackson County warrants. She was then taken to the Murphysboro Police Department.

Police said Reliford was not able to post the required bond for the four Jackson County warrants and was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

