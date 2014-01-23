Brewfest highlights local Missouri beers and businesses

Eighteen local breweries are participating in a brewfest that celebrates Missouri's rapidly growing industry of community based breweries and distilleries.The 2nd Annual Frosty Brewfest is Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Spokes Pub and Grill in Farmington.General admission includes a souvenir tasting glass. The VIP admission from noon to 5 p.m. includes early access, access to the VIP Barrel Aged room till 3 p.m., a $20 voucher for lunch at Spokes Pub and a 8 oz souvenir glass.Live music will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a raffle, take home beer shop, and an all-day growler special at Spokes.Participating breweries include Second Shift Brewing, Kirkwood Station, Alpha, Morgan Street, Augusta, Mother’s, Big Muddy, Hubrew, Boulevard, Schlafly, Charleville, Six Row, Crown Valley, Square One, Exit Six, Urban Chestnut, and Rock Bridge.For more information call 573-756-6220.