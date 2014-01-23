Brewfest highlights local Missouri beers and businesses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brewfest highlights local Missouri beers and businesses

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - Eighteen local breweries are participating in a brewfest that celebrates Missouri's rapidly growing industry of community based breweries and distilleries.

The 2nd Annual Frosty Brewfest is Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Spokes Pub and Grill in Farmington.

General admission includes a souvenir tasting glass. The VIP admission from noon to 5 p.m. includes early access, access to the VIP Barrel Aged room till 3 p.m., a $20 voucher for lunch at Spokes Pub and a 8 oz souvenir glass.

Live music will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a raffle, take home beer shop, and an all-day growler special at Spokes.

Participating breweries include Second Shift Brewing, Kirkwood Station, Alpha, Morgan Street, Augusta, Mother’s, Big Muddy, Hubrew, Boulevard, Schlafly, Charleville, Six Row, Crown Valley, Square One, Exit Six, Urban Chestnut, and Rock Bridge. 

For more information call 573-756-6220.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly