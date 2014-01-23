2 injured after head-on crash on Childress Rd. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured after head-on crash on Childress Rd.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two-car crash on Childress Road on January 23 at 8:39 a.m.

According to deputies, 30-year-old Aaron Jenkins of Kevil was driving westbound on Childress Road and 35-year-old Christina Griffin of West Paducah was going eastbound.

They say Jenkins and Griffin met on a hillcrest and hit head-on. At the location of the crash, deputies say Childress Road is very narrow and on each side of the hillcrest there is very limited visibility of approaching vehicles.

Deputies say both Jenkins and Griffin suffered extensive injuries and were trapped in their vehicles.

The West McCracken Fire Department responded and freed both by mechanical means. Deputies say EMS responded for treatment of injuries.

Griffin was flown from the scene to a regional hospital. Jenkins was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but later he was flown to a regional hospital for further treatment.

According to deputies, both Griffin and Jenkins were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

