Gov. announces pedestrian-bicycle path to be built in Vienna - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. announces pedestrian-bicycle path to be built in Vienna

VIENNA, IL (KFVS) - Governor Pat Quinn has announced an investment of more than $157,000 to build a bicycle and pedestrian path in Vienna, Illinois.

This is part of his Illinois Jobs Now! capital construction program.

 “Our investment will create a safer and more convenient way for students, faculty and others to walk or bicycle in Vienna,” Governor Quinn said. “The project will also employ a number of construction workers, which will help the local economy.”

A combined bicycle and pedestrian path will be built from Vienna High School to the Tunnel Hill State Bike Path in Vienna.

The work will include traffic signs, pavement markings and pipe culverts.

George E. Jones Excavating, LLC of Marion was the lowest of five bidders at $157,885.

The project will be overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

