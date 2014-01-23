4 RLC athletes held hostage by 3 suspects with guns

Authorities are looking for three suspects after four Rend Lake College athletes were held hostage in an apartment on the college campus.The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was notified at 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 18 by Rend Lake College Security about what happened.It happened at the Rend Lake College Place Apartments at the south end of the campus.Three suspects armed with long guns and handguns entered one of the apartments and held four residents at gunpoint.The suspects told the victims that they were looking for two people. The victims told the suspects that the those people were not there.After about an hour, the three suspects took cash and other items from the four athletes and left the apartment, according to the sheriff's department.Police believe the suspects left in a silver four door Oldsmobile Alero.No one was injured.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 618-438-4850 or the tip line at 618-439-9561.