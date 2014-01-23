Zeigler man facing sex abuse charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Zeigler man facing sex abuse charges

Darin A. Moore (Source: Franklin County SO) Darin A. Moore (Source: Franklin County SO)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) - A Zeigler, Illinois man is facing felony sex abuse charges out of Franklin County.

According to the sheriff's office, Darin A. Moore, 30, of Zeigler faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.

Moore was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says Moore used a computer to contact a minor under 17 years old for sex, and having sex with that minor at an earlier time.

Moore was booked into the Franklin County Jail awaiting formal charges.

