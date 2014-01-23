Film competition open for Illinois community college students

Illinois community college students can enter a short film competition hosted by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA).

According to a news release from Rend Lake College, students are being asked to create a five-minute film about their school and community to enhance school engagement, pride, and awareness.

The deadline to register for the competition is 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The film categories include introductory and advanced.

First place in each category wins a grand prize of $1,000, with $500 for second place and $250 for third. Winners also receive film equipment.