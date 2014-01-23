Governor Nixon declares Butler, Ripley counties certified 'work ready'

Gov. Jay Nixon has praised Butler and Ripley counties for being named among the first four Certified Work Ready Communities in Missouri.

The governor says the counties are also among the first five in the country to be declared work ready.

The announcement came on Thursday at the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce.

Poplar Bluff R-I Superintendent Chris Hon commended vocational schools such as the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center for its career education, and Three Rivers College for offering affordable degrees. Hon also talked about Missouri's expanding its A+ Program.

According to the news release, 90 employers in Poplar Bluff recognize American College Testing National Career Readiness Certificates as a measure of foundational workplace skills.

And, dozens of students in the R-I school district participated in the resume-enhancing test.

Gov. Nixon said the state has proven to be a frontrunner in economic development in a concrete, verifiable way, sending a clear message to industry that the state has a topnotch workforce.

