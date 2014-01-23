Disaster relief deadline extended for Illinoians affected by Nov. tornadoes

Illinois officials say the deadline for people affected by the Nov. 17 tornadoes to apply for aid has been extended to Feb. 3.

The state says they requested the extension Wednesday to enable people affected by tornadoes in 15 federally designated counties to seek grants and loans to help with their recovery.

“I appreciate the Obama Administration’s quick action on our request to extend the deadline,” Governor Pat Quinn said. “Given the unusually difficult winter weather we’ve experienced during the registration period, as well as several federal holidays, this seven-day extension is needed to ensure residents have ample opportunity to apply for federal aid.”

The original registration deadline was Jan. 27.