Man facing murder charge, accused of shooting brother

The Bollinger County sheriff says a man is now facing a felony murder charge stemming from a deadly shooting on Thursday.The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to County Road 512 for a domestic dispute between two brothers involving a firearm around 9:30 a.m.Deputies found Jesse D. Liley, 42, of Marble Hill at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to Bollinger County Sheriff's Darin Shell. Jesse Liley was declared dead by Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings.Lonnie L. Liley, 50, of Marble Hill was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

According to Sheriff Darin Shell, a warrant has been issued for Lonnie L. Liley for felony first degree murder and felony armed criminal action. Bond has been set at $500,000 cash only.

Hutchings says the cause of Jesse Liley's death was a gunshot wound to the head from a .45 caliber handgun during the dispute.An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.Lonnie Liley is being held in the Bollinger County Jail.

Liley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, January 30 at 9 a.m.