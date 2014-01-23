Man facing murder charge, accused of shooting brother - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man facing murder charge, accused of shooting brother

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lonnie L. Liley, 50, of Marble Hill (Source: Bollinger Co. Sheriff Darin Shell) Lonnie L. Liley, 50, of Marble Hill (Source: Bollinger Co. Sheriff Darin Shell)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Bollinger County sheriff says a man is now facing a felony murder charge stemming from a deadly shooting on Thursday.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to County Road 512 for a domestic dispute between two brothers involving a firearm around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies found Jesse D. Liley, 42, of Marble Hill at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to Bollinger County Sheriff's Darin Shell. Jesse Liley was declared dead by Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings.

Lonnie L. Liley, 50, of Marble Hill was taken into custody at the scene without incident. 

According to Sheriff Darin Shell, a warrant has been issued for Lonnie L. Liley for felony first degree murder and felony armed criminal action. Bond has been set at $500,000 cash only.

Hutchings says the cause of Jesse Liley's death was a gunshot wound to the head from a .45 caliber handgun during the dispute.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Lonnie Liley is being held in the Bollinger County Jail.

Liley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, January 30 at 9 a.m.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly