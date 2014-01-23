Sheriff: 2 in custody on drug charges, 2 in hiding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: 2 in custody on drug charges, 2 in hiding

Charles David Haynes (Source: Graves County SO) Charles David Haynes (Source: Graves County SO)
Anna Maria Pritchett (Source: Graves County SO) Anna Maria Pritchett (Source: Graves County SO)
Ricky Tynes (Source: Graves County SO) Ricky Tynes (Source: Graves County SO)
Keila Stocum (Source: Graves County SO) Keila Stocum (Source: Graves County SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody after an undercover drug bust. 

Charles David Haynes, 50, and Anna Maria Pritchett, 49, of Mayfield have been charged with trafficking in controlled substance first, second and third degrees.  These charges stem from of a multi-agency undercover operation that was conducted last week in Graves County, Kentucky. 

Deputies performed a search warrant at the home of Pritchett located in the Lazy Acre Mobile Home Park just north of Mayfield and say they found controlled substances, marijuana and cash.

The sheriff's office says the cash was proceeds of illegal drug sales.  Haynes and Pritchett were booked into the Graves County Jail pending a court date.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon also says two people have gone into hiding and he needs the public's assistance in finding 33-year-old Ricky Tynes, Jr. and 27-year-old Keila Stocum who are both from the Lone Oak area. 

Redmon says Tynes and Stocum have connections in Marshall County in the Calvert City and Hardin areas. 

The pair has several outstanding felony warrants on file for drug offenses. 

Anyone with information should contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

 Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly