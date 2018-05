Sheriff: 2 in custody on drug charges, 2 in hiding

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody after an undercover drug bust.Charles David Haynes, 50, and Anna Maria Pritchett, 49, of Mayfield have been charged with trafficking in controlled substance first, second and third degrees. These charges stem from of a multi-agency undercover operation that was conducted last week in Graves County, Kentucky.Deputies performed a search warrant at the home of Pritchett located in the Lazy Acre Mobile Home Park just north of Mayfield and say they found controlled substances, marijuana and cash.The sheriff's office says the cash was proceeds of illegal drug sales. Haynes and Pritchett were booked into the Graves County Jail pending a court date.Sheriff Dewayne Redmon also says two people have gone into hiding and he needs the public's assistance in finding 33-year-old Ricky Tynes, Jr. and 27-year-old Keila Stocum who are both from the Lone Oak area.Redmon says Tynes and Stocum have connections in Marshall County in the Calvert City and Hardin areas.The pair has several outstanding felony warrants on file for drug offenses.Anyone with information should contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.