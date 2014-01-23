Special Olympics honors individuals

Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast Area recognized individuals at the 2014 annual awards luncheon held January 18 in Branson.



Each area nominee is submitted for statewide recognition, and the overall winners were announced at the SOMO Summit.



The Southeast Area recognized Logan Gardner as outstanding athlete. He participates in basketball, bowling, softball, athletics, tennis and any type of dancing that is available. He also participates with the Sikeston Guns-N-hoses team in the annual Polar Plunge.



Ute Smith was recognized as outstanding coach. In 2000, she became the head swimming coach for the Southeast Area. Since then she has assisted with track and field, basketball, softball and bowling. Along with her husband, she has worked a number of fundraisers, including: car washes, sold raffle tickets and hosted several poker runs.



Wanda Blattel has been recognized as outstanding volunteer. Her son Lucas has been participating in Special Olympics for more than 10 years. She serves on the State Fall Games GMT Committee and is part of the Southeast Area Fan Club.



The Berryhill family was honored as outstanding family. Lisa Berryhill has been participating in Special Olympics for the past 10 years. Peggy Barryhill volunteers as the bowling and bocce coach and she is involved in the Fan Club. She has also taken the time to get certified to coach two sports to further widen her ability to help SOMO.



The Cape Girardeau Police Department was also honored along with the City of Cape Girardeau and ESPN 1220.



For information about Special Olympics Missouri, the Annual Award recipients or the 2014 SOMO Summit, please contact Brandon Schatsiek at 573-635-1660.





