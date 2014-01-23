Mounds police officer saves woman from burning home

Crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Mounds.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Mounds Fire Department is currently fighting the blaze on 130 S McKinley Street.

According to Mounds Fire Chief Jim Wood the call came in around just after 1:30 a.m.

A Mounds police officer, Aubrey Edwards, was on patrol and saw smoke coming from the home.

Edwards went inside the house and was able to help the woman out to safety.

There were no injuries.

The home was a total loss and a cause is not known at this time.



