Woman killed in Jackson house fire identified

Woman killed in Jackson house fire identified

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The woman who died in an early morning house fire in Jackson on Thursday has been identified.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, Emma Sue Wright, 68, died in the early morning fire.

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser says five people were inside the home when the fire started. Four people were able to get out. Wright died in the fire.

According to Jackson Fire Rescue, crews were en route just before 3:30 a.m. to the fire at 204 Westvale Drive off Jackson Boulevard.

Chief Mouser says when firefighters arrived, the home was 80 percent involved. He says the extreme cold weather and wind made it harder for firefighters to fight the fire.

The home is considered a complete loss.

Crews are not sure of an exact cause, but do believe it was accidental. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

A house next door had minor damage as some of the siding started to melt from the heat of the fire.

A donate fund has been set up at Alliance Bank in Cape Girardeau for the Williams/Werner family.

