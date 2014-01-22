Jackson couple says someone tried to steal their boxer for 2nd - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson couple says someone tried to steal their boxer for 2nd time

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Justin Decker and his wife were sitting on the couch watching football on Sunday when they noticed an unfamiliar car in front of the their house. When they took a closer look, they saw someone trying to get their dog to get in that car.

Decker said by the time he got outside, the person was just feet away from his boxer. He was able to stop anything from happening but knows a trend like pet-flipping, selling stolen pets on-line, could trickle down to our area from St. Louis.

"I got up and they drove off down the street," Decker said. "That's the second time it happened in the last two years. You know some tried to coax the dogs into the car coming by the house."

We also took a call from a Perryville man Wednesday who said someone stole his 1-and-a-half-year-old Boston Terrier. The man said he was sleeping and heard something in the living room. When he woke up, the only thing missing was his dog.

So how can you avoid buying a stolen pet online?

Kelly Goff with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri said the easiest way is microchipping your pet, and if you buy a pet online ask if you can have them tested for a chip.

Another tip Goff said is ask for a re-homing fee, that's like a background check for pet owners.

