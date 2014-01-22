Endangered Person Advisory for Rolla 4-year-old canceled

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a four-year-old.

The sheriff's department said Cassandra Robertson went missing from State Road V in Rolla, Mo. on January 20. They say she was found safely in New Mexico.



Officers say they believed Cassandra was in danger because she currently has an eye infection the requires medication. They say the mother, Nikie Robertson, has a history of suicidal tendencies and substance abuse.

