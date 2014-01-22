Family finds justice after teen's death

A makeshift memorial still stands where Deon Feggins was found on August 8, 2010.

Wednesday, they revisited the site where Deon's body was found and say they're no longer haunted by the mystery behind his death.

Deon Feggin's family said they couldn't be more relieved to learn about the charges against Marventi D. Palmer.

They say it not only brings them closure, but justice for Deon.

"When I walk down this street, all I do is seeing my baby running, that's all I see," said Wanda Hodges, Deon's mom. "I come past this block; I look at this pole and say, 'hey' Deon.'"

The writing has faded from a wooden cross and snow covers the flowers brought by Deon's family and friends.

"I never come down this street, I'll go all the way around, I never come this way," said Natasha Feggins.

But on Wednesday, Natasha Feggins did, along with Deon's mom and sister, Lawanda Feggins, to find closure after learning about the charges filed against Deon's alleged killer.

"I'm so so glad this is over," Hodges said. "This is the best day of my life and it is, yesterday was the best day of my life."

"I'm just lost for words, I can't even explain it," Natasha Feggins said.

Police found Deon lying in the road next to his bicycle near the 1800 block of Conger Street.

His family said they still don't know why Deon was targeted but hopes to get those answers when the trial starts.

"It hurts, I've been hurting for years and I'm going to continue to hurt but I try to think of the good memories I have of my baby," Hodges said.

Memories, which include Deon loving to go to school, being a star athlete.

"It is hard to explain to anybody how it feels to lose a child, I just can't explain it, words just can't explain it," Hodges said.

"Since my brother have been dead she ain't been right and maybe since she got this closure she maybe can walk around and feel better about herself," Lawanda Feggins said.

Deon's family plans to be at the trial when it starts.

A trial date has not been set.

