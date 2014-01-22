Carbondale police look for 3 suspects after taxi driver robbed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police look for 3 suspects after taxi driver robbed

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for three suspects after a taxi cab driver was robbed Tuesday.

A taxi driver was responding to a call for service when three suspects approached the taxi and stole items. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Main Street

The first suspect is described as a tall,skinny black male approximately 5’8”, 150lbs, with short dreadlocks, no facial hair, wearing a dark colored zip up jacket with a white tee shirt underneath and dark colored jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a white cloth or bandana on his face covering his nose and mouth with a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans who may have been holding a handgun.

The third suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

