2 arrested after propane tank explodes in Tamms

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
TAMMS, IL (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a propane tank explosion in Tamms.

Tamms Police Chief Marshal Sam Davis says two men threw a propane tank into a dumpster at the Tamms Mobile Home Park Monday just before 10 p.m.

Davis says they lit the propane tank and it exploded in the dumpster causing a loud boom. The explosion was so loud it was heard from neighbors all around the town.

Davis says that neighbors were scared not knowing the source of the explosion.

The Tamms Police Department and Alexander County Sheriff's Department arrested two men. They were taken to Tri County Jail.

