Work zone extended on I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Metropolis

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The contractor working on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Ky. and Metropolis, Ill. has extended the time the work zone lane and load width restriction will be in place and plans to reduce the maximum load width in the work zone.Starting Wednesday, Jan. 29, the present 12 ft. 3 in. maximum load width will be reduced to 10 ft. 11 inches in this work zone, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.This restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 24 at Illinois mile point 38.5 and Kentucky mile point 0.0 is expected to remain in place until approximately April 1, 2014.Drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone at the Illinois-Kentucky State Line. There is a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit. Traffic is restricted to one lane with a barrier wall installed to protect workers. Appropriate caution is required.Halverson Construction is the prime contractor on this $2.1 million IDOT bridge maintenance project which includes installation of new joints and a deck overlay.