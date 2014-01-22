3 arrested in connection with meth production investigation

Three people were arrested Wednesday, January 22 after Perry County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Perry County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Tamaroa.

Donald Brown, 30, of Tamaroa, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful production of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Ashley Farrell, 21, of Tamaroa, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Johnny Reams, 29, of DeSoto, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Kellerman said the sheriff's office had an ongoing investigation of meth production at a home on U.S. Route 51 in Tamaroa, Ill. They executed the search warrant around 8:30 p.m.

During the search of the home, deputies say items for meth making and use were found and seized. They also found more than 300 grams of meth.

All three arrested were taken to the Perry County Jail and are awaiting bond to be set.

Illinois State Police helped with the cleanup of the meth lab. An investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

