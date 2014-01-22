Results of 'Operation A.R.R.E.S.T.' in St. Francois Co. released

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C announced the results of a recent enforcement detail, "Operation A.R.R.E.S.T."

The purpose of the enforcement is to increase the driving public's awareness of the hazards of driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

Operation A.R.R.E.S.T. was conducted from 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17 to 3 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 in St. Francois County. This eight-hour project was conducted by six officers, who focused their enforcement efforts on identifying hazardous motor vehicle violations.

The following is a breakdown of the enforcement contacts:

Speed - 6 summonses





Seat Belt - 16 summonses

Stop Sign Violation - 1 summons

Signal Light Violation - 1 summons

Hazardous Moving Violation - 4 summonses

Non-Moving Violation - 7 summonses

No Driver License - 2 summonses

No Insurance - 1 summons

Driving While Intoxicated - 4 arrests

Misdemeanor Drug Arrest - 2 arrests

Warnings - 31

"The Missouri State Highway Patrol is very serious about removing impaired drivers from our roadways," Captain Ronald S. Johnson said. "If drinking alcohol is a part of your plans, please choose a sober designated driver."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and vessel operators to protect themselves by making sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint and everyone in the vessel is wearing an approved life jacket.

