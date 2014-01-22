Boil water orders lifted for Belknap, Village of Pittsburg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water orders lifted for Belknap, Village of Pittsburg

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Boil water orders from the Belknap Water District and the Village of Pittsburg Public Water Supply were lifted Wednesday, January 22.

The boil water order for Belknap Water District customers on the Cypress extension was lifted after lab results confirmed the water is safe for household use.

The Village of Pittsburg Public Water Supply said the boil water order affecting customers on White Pine Avenue has been lifted. If you have any questions, you can contact the department at 993-8260.

