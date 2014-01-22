4 teens charged in connection with elementary school burglary

Three juveniles and one adult were arrested in connection with a burglary investigation.

Robert Kendall, 18, of the New Concord area was charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Also charged in the incident through court designated workers office were three juveniles, one 17 and two 15 year olds. Two of the juveniles are from the Murray area and one juvenile is from the Marshall County area.



On Monday, January 13 the Calloway County Sheriff's Office was notified of a burglary on Pottertown Road at the East Elementary School.

Officers say the suspects broke into the building through the roof and caused considerable damage.

School resource officer, Deputy Thomas Bailey, began an investigation into the crime. During the investigation, Deputy Bailey identified four people involved: three juveniles and one adult.

Sheriff Marcum would like to remind everyone that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

