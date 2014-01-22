Man injured in crash in Williamson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured in crash in Williamson County

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Williamson County just before noon Wednesday.

According to Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, it happened just south of the intersection of Highway 166 and New Dennison on Highway 166 around 11:45 a.m.

A man in a gray mustang was driving north on Hwy. 166 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for a short while, is back open now.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly