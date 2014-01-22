Man injured in crash in Williamson County

Emergency crews responded to a crash in Williamson County just before noon Wednesday.According to Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, it happened just south of the intersection of Highway 166 and New Dennison on Highway 166 around 11:45 a.m.A man in a gray mustang was driving north on Hwy. 166 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.The man was taken to the hospital.The road was closed for a short while, is back open now.