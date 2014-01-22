Man charged in 2010 murder of 15-year-old - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged in 2010 murder of 15-year-old

Christy Hendricks
Marventi D. Palmer Marventi D. Palmer
Deon Feggins Deon Feggins
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A murder charge has been filed against a man for the 2010 murder of a 15-year-old boy in Mt. Vernon.

Mt. Vernon police found the body of Deon Feggins, 15, lying in the roadway near the 1800 block of Conger Ave. on Aug. 3, 2010. Coroner Eddie Marks pronounced Feggins dead from gunshot wounds.

Feggins had been shot just after 10 p.m., investigators said. Feggins' mother said he had just left her home a few minutes before he was shot to death.

Jefferson County States Attorney Doug Hoffman filed first degree murders charges on Jan. 21, 2014 against Marventi D. Palmer, 27, of Mt. Vernon for the murder of Deon Feggins.

Palmer is currently behind bars in Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges in Vienna, IL serving a 20 year sentence.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges my be filed against others involved in the incident.

