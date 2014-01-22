Cape Girardeau power outage caused by crash, driver facing DUI c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau power outage caused by crash, driver facing DUI charge

Mason D. Sander 21 (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Mason D. Sander 21 (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A power outage in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning was caused by a crash in which the driver was allegedly driving under the influence.

According to Officer Darrin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Henderson and New Madrid streets.

When police arrived, there was no one on scene.

Mason D. Sander, 21, of Cape Girardeau was charged with Felony Assault 2nd Degree-Operate a Vehicle while Intoxicated Resulting in Injury and Felony Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident-injury with a bond of $5,500 cash or surety.

Hickey says the crash took out two utility poles, a stop sign and a Southeast Missouri State University parking sign.

An investigation found the male driver and two passengers at a nearby home.

The driver is currently in custody pending formal charges of driving under the influence.

One passenger suffered moderate injuries and had to go to the hospital.

The other passenger had minor injuries.

At the peak of the outage caused by the accident, 130 Ameren Missouri customers were without power.

