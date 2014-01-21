Man charged with unlawful sex with animal wants his dog back

Poplar Bluff's police chief says he is shocked by not only an animal-involved sex crime arrest, but also by a letter he received from the man his department arrested.



"I've never worked a case like this one," said Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley.



Police charged Roy Tuck with sexual misconduct and unlawful sex with an animal. He recently pleaded guilty and received a two year probation sentence.



Roy Tuck's attorney contacted Poplar Bluff police asking for Tuck's property back; including his dog, Princess.



Chief Whiteley told me that's not going to happen because of Tuck's probation order. On the document, it says Tuck can't have any mammals in his possession during his two year probation.



Chief Whiteley said Princess is doing much better since they took her in at the City of Poplar Bluff Animal Control Shelter. He said she's lost 8 pounds and is getting walked twice a day.



The chief said he's not turning over the dog until he sees paperwork that makes him do it.



"There was a health care worker that went to Mr. Tuck's residence," Chief Whiteley said. "He had asked her to film some sexual activity between he and the canine. In all my years, this has been the only time something like this happen."



According to the letter Tuck's attorney sent police, his criminal case is resolved, other than his property that police took.



We reached out for further comment from Tuck's attorney and have not heard back yet.



Chief Whiteley said he's been in contact with the ASPCA legal team. He hopes they can get this matter resolved and be able to put Princess up for adoption very soon.

