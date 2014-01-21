Kentucky Christian University men's basketball wins at home

Tyler Farley, a former player at Raceland HS and Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, OH. He scored 34 Tuesday night, 32 in the second half. This shot is not from this game. (Source: Ketucky Christian University)

Many sporting events in that part of Kentucky were canceled due to the weather, but Boyce College Bulldogs of Louisville were traveling through after playing in Mt. Hope, West Virginia the day before, so the game against Kentucky Christian University was a stop on the way home, not a trip in itself.

KCU controlled the tip, but missed on their first attempt, sending the ball out of bounds off a KCU player. The Knights forced a turnover on the in-bounds play. There was no scoring in the first couple of minutes, as the teams found their rhythms. The first points of the game were scored by KCU's Tyler Farley, from the foul line. The Knights led 6-2, then 8-4, then found themselves down after several misses and turnovers.

At the 10 minute mark, KCU was down 13-18, and it appeared that Boyce was going to run away with the game. After a time-out, Tyler Ford scored to bring it to 15-18, and the Knights sparked a bit when Tyler Carrier dove to the ground for a loose ball, and Coach Ron Reed called a timeout to gain possession before Carrier was tied up. But another Boyce run put the Bulldogs out with a nice cushion, and KCU found themselves down 25-36 at the half. In the first half, only four Knights scored, Ford with 11, Genung and Hunt each with 6, and Farley with his 2.

The second half found the Knights playing with an intensity not yet seen in the game. They cut the Boyce lead to 6 by the 16 minute mark, then Boyce surged a bit and stretched it back out to 12 points, at 53-41. Then the game changed, and KCU took control. First, Ace Puckett faced up to the Boyce big man and dropped a short jumper over his block attempt. Then KCU forced a 5 second call, and Farley hit the first of 6 threes, and KCU found themselves down by 5, at 48-53. Farley and Carrier trapped on the sideline, came up with the ball, and Farley hit another three to put the Knights down by just 2. Inside 11 minutes, Carrier's defense forced a double dribble, and KCU scored when Ford put in a rebound to tie the game at 55. After a touch foul by Carrier, Boyce turned over the inbound pass when the ball hit the bottom of the backboard. After Farley hit 3 threes in a row, and scored 2 from the line, KCU was up by 9, at 66-57. They would steadily play out this margin, and the final score was KCU 85; Boyce 78.

Tyler Farley finished with 34 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field, including 6 of 6 from the arc. He was also 6 of 7 from the line. Caleb Ford had 15, and 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Trevor Hunt hit for 13, Ace Puckett scored 11, and Dylan Genung had 10. The Knights shot .444 from the field, and .400 from three point land, and went .760 from the line.

The Knights have now won their last 3 games, and are now 4-11 on the season, 3-1 in the Mid-East Region. They travel to east Tennessee this weekend, to take on The Crown College on Friday at 7 p.m., in Powell, Tenn. and Johnson University on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Knoxville.