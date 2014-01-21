Paducah woman accused of stealing approx. $65,000 from doctor's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman accused of stealing approx. $65,000 from doctor's office

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman was arrested Tuesday, January 21 on a warrant from Marshall County.

Sandra M. Hasting, 53, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more (class C felony).

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted in December about a possible embezzlement from a Marshall County doctor's office.

It was discovered during the investigation that Hastings had been taking money from the business account from approximately February 1, 2012 until December 13, 2013. Police say she took approximately $65,000.

After an initial investigation, KSP got an arrest warrant on December 19, 2013.

Hastings was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly