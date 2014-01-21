Paducah woman accused of stealing approx. $65,000 from doctor's office

A Paducah woman was arrested Tuesday, January 21 on a warrant from Marshall County.

Sandra M. Hasting, 53, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more (class C felony).

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted in December about a possible embezzlement from a Marshall County doctor's office.

It was discovered during the investigation that Hastings had been taking money from the business account from approximately February 1, 2012 until December 13, 2013. Police say she took approximately $65,000.

After an initial investigation, KSP got an arrest warrant on December 19, 2013.

Hastings was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

