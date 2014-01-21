Officials say slim chance of chemical spill reaching Paducah drinking water

Paducah water officials say the good news is the chances of these chemicals reaching the drinking water in Paducah are slim, however they say they've taken some extra precautions just in case.

As remains from the chemical spill in West Virginia make their way down the Ohio River, cities around the river are getting prepared.

If contaminants remain in the water, they'd reach Paducah by Wednesday afternoon.

Paducah water officials say the good news is the chances of these chemicals reaching the drinking water in Paducah are slim, however they say they've taken some extra precautions just in case.

Mindy Martin at Paducah Water said workers from the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection are taking extra water samples Tuesday and Wednesday, but they don't expect to find an problems.

"We've been in close contact with an organization called ORSANCO," Martin said. "They let us know that the contaminant level was less than five parts per billion once it reached Louisville and it's really no concern of ours on the Ohio River at our mile marker."

Jerry Schulte at the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) said crews test the Ohio River water for harmful chemicals. He says they found no contaminants upstream in Evansville, Indiana. He said that's a good indication that crews will also not find any chemicals in Paducah.

However, some residents are still concerned.

"All our water treatment plant water comes out of the river and all our bathing water comes out of the river so we are very concerned about the future of the river system," Russell Wagner said.

Wagner said when he heard about the spill, he knew it could possibly come this way through the river.

"It made me think about drinking more bottled water," Wagner said.

Martin said even though the chemicals will most likely dilute naturally, they've set up their own safeguards.

"Last Friday we began feeding activated carbon just as precaution," Martin said. "That would absorb any of the chemical."

Martin says if the contaminants were to be in the water, they'd likely arrive in Paducah at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials at the water treatment plant say they'll continue to treat the water through this week. Regardless, though, they assure people the water is safe to use.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.