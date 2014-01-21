Plans for Mt. Vernon's new school hit a bump

Concerned parents, who want the cuts to be fair for all students, say the plans for the new school haven't gone smoothly since the beginning stages.

The school board will find ways to stay on target with their $72 million budget for their new high school at Tuesday night's board meeting.

Plans for Mt. Vernon's new high school are already $6 million over budget.

That could mean doing away with the new school's football field or theatre.

"They need to look at cutting across the board, so if they are going to cut the theatre, there is kids involved in all different aspects and we need to look at more across the board than directly at one thing that is going to affect just one group," said parent, Tamara Padget.

"There are so many students that do live so close to the high school and walk to school and they wouldn't be able to do that anymore, they would have to be transported. And where they are looking at building a new school there are not very many students that live in that area," said parent, Rebecca Simpson.

The board will also look at reopening bids on certain projects.

Whichever option they choose, the problem has already delayed construction six months, moving it to January 2016.

