Crews respond to Paducah fire

(Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a fire in Paducah Tuesday evening.

The home is located on Husband Road.

According to resident, Tammy White, the garage and greenhouse went up in flames. Three dogs were inside the garage and didn't make it out.

She said her mother-in-law owns the mobile home where they live. It was not damaged.

No people were injured.

