Cold weather - Chemical spill preps - State of the State

Brr! I hope you're staying warm. It's cold! Bob Reeves tells us how cold it will get tonight.



A crash on Interstate 55 slowed traffic this morning in Ste. Genevieve County.

As remains from the chemical spill in West Virginia make their way down the Ohio River, cities around the river are getting prepared. If contaminants are still in the water, they will reach Paducah by tomorrow afternoon. Kadee Brosseau has more from Paducah on what the city is doing to prepare.

A Red Bud, Illinois man has died after falling into a grain bin filled with corn.

A shooter at Purdue University killed one person at the electrical engineering building today. Police have a male suspect in custody.

The Army says the bodies of three people have been found at a home on Fort Hood's base.

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a business burglary.

There will be a meeting in Carbondale tonight to discuss a new acting mayor as the current mayor is stepping down. Arnold Wyrick will have more on that on Heartland News at Six.



Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to propose a significant funding increase for Missouri's public schools when he outlines his budget and policy priorities tonight in his State of the State Address. Watch the address tonight at kfvs12.com.



Gov. Steve Beshear is set to deliver his budget proposal to a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate. It marks the starting point for months of haggling over a larger pool of state revenues still not expected to meet funding demands.

What do fatty foods, silky long underwear, and snuggies have in common? They're all ways to stay warm.



A trip to Columbia paid off handsomely for an east-central Missouri man when he won $2 million.



When the Miami Heat visited the White House to celebrate their 2013 NBA Championship, team members joined first lady Michelle Obama to help create a public service announcement. Mrs. Obama stepped up her videobombing skills by dunking a small basketball in a basket held up by Lebron James.

The list of the 25 worst passwords of 2013 is out and there's a new word in the top spot.

Christy HendricksDigital Content Director