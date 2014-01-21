Three Rivers Ag Program receives donation for new greenhouse

Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College; Gary Pride; Emily Parks, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, and Holt Pride. (Source: Three Rivers College)

Butler County residents Gary and Holt Pride have donated $5,000 to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust toward the creation of a greenhouse for students of Three Rivers College's agriculture programs.

"As someone who earned an agricultural degree from Three Rivers and has seen two of my sons pass through these doors, I have a special connection and appreciation for why this teaching facility is here," said Gary Pride. "Our hope here is that this small seed will enhance the program and possibly elicit additional seeds of funding for the agricultural program."

Gary and Holt Pride are third and fourth generation farmers, respectively, and alumni of Three Rivers College's agricultural programs. Holt is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, with a record of overseas service.

Their family business, Pride Farms, produces rice, corn, soybeans and wheat in the U.S. and is involved in an international partnership to bring large scale farming techniques to communities in Africa. They are also contract soybean seed growers for Pioneer, a division of DuPont.

"We felt a dedicated greenhouse was the best place to start," Holt Pride said. "It's a given that the agricultural program needs a greenhouse for research and class lessons, but our hope is that the program can also use the space to produce revenue for some of the agriculture clubs."

Three Rivers said the contribution will buy the materials for an 8-foot by 20-foot snap-and-grow aluminum frame greenhouse. The greenhouse will be used as a training tool for the college's agriculture students. The greenhouse is also designed to be modular in design, allowing the college or future donors to expand the space as needed.

