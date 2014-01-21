Carbondale police searching for burglary suspects

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a business burglary.

On January 1 around 4:15 a.m., police say they responded to the 2300 block of Sweets Drive in reference to a burglary report. They learned that four subjects worked together to enter the business and steal property.

Police say the first subject is described as an unknown race male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, denim jeans and black gym shoes with a white strap over the top of the shoe.

The second subject is identified as a white male, wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt with grey jeans and converse-style gym shoes.

Anyone who can identify the people in the surveillance images, or has information on this incident is asked to call the Investigation Bureau at the Carbondale Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

