Carbondale police searching for burglary suspects - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police searching for burglary suspects

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance of suspect. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Surveillance of suspect. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
Surveillance image of other suspect. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Surveillance image of other suspect. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for suspects in connection with a business burglary.

On January 1 around 4:15 a.m., police say they responded to the 2300 block of Sweets Drive in reference to a burglary report. They learned that four subjects worked together to enter the business and steal property.

Police say the first subject is described as an unknown race male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, denim jeans and black gym shoes with a white strap over the top of the shoe.

The second subject is identified as a white male, wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt with grey jeans and converse-style gym shoes.

Anyone who can identify the people in the surveillance images, or has information on this incident is asked to call the Investigation Bureau at the Carbondale Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly