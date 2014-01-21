Sheriff's office installs new battery backup system in case of outage

New battery backup system installed at Calloway County Sheriff's Office in case of power outages.

According to the sheriff's office, in September 2013 their 911 Emergency Communication Center's battery backup failed to distribute power properly during a power outage.

They say a battery backup system is designed to allow for power to be constantly maintained during the loss of main power to the 911 center, until the gas powered generator is activated. The backup system maintains the phone lines, internet connections, security systems, CAD system, 911 phone system and main radio system.

In November 2013, Sheriff William Marcum and Judge Larry Elkins authorized the writing of a grant for the funding of a replacement battery backup system for the sheriff's office communication center. This grant was written to the Kentucky Commercial Mobil Radio Service Office asking for $6,859.

The grant was awarded in December 2013, in the amount requested, by the CMRS office, and a new battery backup system was bought. The new system was installed by Wells Electric of Murray and tested on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with a successful outcome.

The battery backup is now allowing for seamless transitions of power during power outages.

