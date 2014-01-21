Driver charged after Pinckneyville semi crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver charged after Pinckneyville semi crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

An Alabama man has been charged after a crash on Route 154 on January 14.

Jesse F. Benoit, 44, was charged with driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/improper lane usage.

According to the Pinckneyville Police Department, at 3:20 a.m. Benoit was going east on Rte. 154 when he lost control of his semi and crashed into the guardrail just west of Fairgrounds Road.

Police say they closed the highway for about two hours due to the crash.

Benoit's semi was towed and he was ticketed.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

