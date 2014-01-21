EBT cards accepted at community farmers' market

The Carbondale Community Farmers’ Market, located at Carbondale Community High School is proud to announce, beginning on January 25, 2014, the community market will accept EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards, known as LINK cards in Illinois.



LINK cards are used in Illinois to distribute food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly called the Food Stamp Program.

Because the community market now accepts EBT cards, more Southern Illinois residents can purchase locally, sustainably raised fresh foods that provide good nutrition for their families while at the same time supporting their local farmers and food producers.



The community market is a great place to shop for local, nutritious foods, everything from fruits and veggies, to meats, cheeses, breads, canned goods, and more.

“We want everyone in our community, regardless of income, to have access to high quality, nutritious foods at our farmers’ market,” said Angie Kuehl, market manager. “That’s our main goal.”

The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will use a market token system for EBT transactions.



LINK card customers can simply use their EBT card at the market’s welcome booth, where they swipe their card, and receive market tokens that can be used at any market vendor selling eligible food items.

Thanks to a couple of donations from local community members who wish to remain anonymous, but are passionate about everyone having access fresh local, sustainably raised foods, the first 21 LINK cards customers to use their EBT card to shop at the community market will receive a special gift of a bonus $5 market token.

The Carbondale Community Farmers’ Market is the only year round farmers market in southern Illinois, with two distinct market seasons, winter and summer.



The market operates on Saturday mornings at the Carbondale Community High School (CCHS.)



The winter market season runs November through April from 9:00 a.m. to Noon inside the Walnut Street entrance of the school.



The summer market season begins in May, when the market moves to its outdoor location to the CCHS Band parking lot along Giant City Road and market hours increase one hour from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.



“We look forward to welcoming more people to the market,” Kuehl said. “Please come and check it out.”



For more information about the market, contact Kuehl at 618.340.2160 or visit the market’s website at www.carbondalemarket.com.