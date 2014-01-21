Teen injured in Wayne County ATV crash

A teenager was injured in an ATV crash Monday afternoon in Wayne County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Jason C. Lovelata of Piedmont was driving on a private road just after 3:30 when he missed a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Lovelata was taken to Parkland Health in Farmington with moderate injuries.



Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

