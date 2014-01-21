Large tree on powerline in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Large tree on powerline in Cape Girardeau

Source: Stephanie Rogers, KFVS Source: Stephanie Rogers, KFVS
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A large tree is down on a powerline in Cape Girardeau.

According to our crew on the scene, the tree is down on Sprigg Street near Normal Street.

An officer is on the scene and traffic is being averted away from the downed line.

The area should be avoided.

Stay with Heartland News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

