Do-It-Best warehouse opens in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A new business in Sikeston is officially open.

The Do-It-Best Corporation recently moved its distribution center from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston. The company broke ground on a warehouse in Sikeston back in 2012. As of Monday, the warehouse was in full operation.

Workers make hardware, lumber and building materials.

The Do It Best company employs more than 100 people.

