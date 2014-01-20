Family of boy who drowned thanks stranger for efforts - Armed robbery - MLK events

After a devastating loss, the family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in an icy pond says 'Thank You' to the stranger who tried to save their son. Allison Twaits brings us that story on Heartland News at Six.

Do you think marijuana is as safe as alcohol? That's a discussion Kadee Brosseau delves into after President Obama said he doesn't think marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol, "in terms of its impact on the individual consumer."



Omaha's fire chief says people have died in an explosion and partial building collapse at an animal feed processing plant.

A chance of snow overnight? Yes. Laura Wibbenmeyer tells us more on Heartland News at Five and Six. Make sure you have our KFVS StormTeam Weather app downloaded on your Android or iOS device. Just search "KFVS" in your app store.



Murphysboro police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a convenience store late last night.

Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire in Paducah where police say meth-making materials were found inside.

At least 700 customers were without power in the Cape Girardeau area this morning.

Hundreds gathered at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois for the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day ceremony today.

Nearly 100 people attended the annual Alexander/Pulaski NAACP King Memorial Breakfast in Mounds at the St. Raphael Hall.

For most six year olds, a birthday means getting presents. However, for soon to be 7-year-old Lynlee Womack, she's just asking for money. The money she raises will go to the St. Jude Foundation. See this selfless story on Heartland News at Six.



Some kids can be a bit too honest. This slideshow has been very popular on our website today. Click here for 30 notes from brutally honest children.



Christy HendricksDigital Content Director