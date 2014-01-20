Hundreds gather for MLK event in Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds gather for MLK event in Marion

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
MARION, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds gathered at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois for the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day ceremony on Monday.

The theme of the event was Challenges Beyond the Dream.

Tables were filled with people of all races greeting each other and listening to guest speakers and children singing.

After School All-Stars with the Boyton Street Community Center kicked off the event by singing a tribute to Dr. King. Several guest speakers took the microphone and shared their views of the impact Dr. King has had with them and the community.

Those Heartland News spoke with talked about how they have been impacted from the movement by Dr. King. They feel if it wasn't for what Dr. King did, then blacks would not have the privileges they have today.

Also, people say that Dr. King's message has reached far into society in today's age and because of that people are more united with each other and strive toward a common goal.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly