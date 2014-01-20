Hundreds gather for MLK event in Marion

Hundreds gathered at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois for the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day ceremony on Monday.The theme of the event was Challenges Beyond the Dream.Tables were filled with people of all races greeting each other and listening to guest speakers and children singing.After School All-Stars with the Boyton Street Community Center kicked off the event by singing a tribute to Dr. King. Several guest speakers took the microphone and shared their views of the impact Dr. King has had with them and the community.Those Heartland News spoke with talked about how they have been impacted from the movement by Dr. King. They feel if it wasn't for what Dr. King did, then blacks would not have the privileges they have today.Also, people say that Dr. King's message has reached far into society in today's age and because of that people are more united with each other and strive toward a common goal.