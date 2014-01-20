Police look for suspect after armed robbery in Murphysboro

Murphysboro police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a convenience store late Sunday night.According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a clerk at Huck's in Murphysboro was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday at 11:51 p.m.A man entered the store at 1937 Walnut Street, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, according to the Murphsyboro Police Department.The suspect took some money and left.The suspect is described as a black male around 5'8" to 5'10" tall and weighing roughly 200 to 230 pounds.Police ask if you have any information to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.