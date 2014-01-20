2 arrested after fire led to discovery of meth lab

Two people were arrested after a fire led police to find meth-making materials in a home.

Danny L. Humble, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerri C. Bufford, 46, was arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paducah firefighters were called to a home at 421 Hayes Ave. in Paducah early Monday around 4:20 a.m.



Paducah Fire marshal Greg Cherry told police that firefighters had found some suspicious items in the kitchen area of the home.

Detective with the Paducah Police Department's Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit search the home and found a meth lab. They found drug paraphernalia including pipes commonly used to smoke meth and syringes. They also found a plastic container holding meth in Humble's pants pocket, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Humble and Bufford were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

