Power restored in Cape Girardeau area

At least 700 customers were without power in the Cape Girardeau area Monday morning.According to Ameren Missouri, the outage was along Route K in an area behind the Cape Girardeau Walmart.As of 11:30 a.m., Ameren reported 718 without power in Cape Girardeau County.As of 12:40 p.m., Ameren reported two customers without power in Cape Girardeau County.No word on what may have caused the outage.