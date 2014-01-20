Nearly 100 attend King Memorial breakfast in Mounds

Nearly 100 people attended the annual Alexander/Pulaski NAACP King Memorial Breakfast in Mounds at the St. Raphael Hall on Monday.Keynote speaker Mr. Richard Grigsby spoke about the importance of the late Dr. King's 1960's civil rights movement and the effects that it has on our lives today.Grigsby said we wouldn't be where we are today without his vision of diversity and inclusion. He says King Jr's legacy is reflected in the diversity of our society, our government, and our President.Those at the breakfast say Martin Luther King Jr. is an inspiration and needs to be remembered for his principals that men and women everywhere regardless of color or creed are equal members of the human family.