Nearly 100 attend King Memorial breakfast in Mounds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly 100 attend King Memorial breakfast in Mounds

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Everyone stood as they sang the Negro National Anthem and ate breakfast afterward. Everyone stood as they sang the Negro National Anthem and ate breakfast afterward.
MOUNDS, IL (KFVS) - Nearly 100 people attended the annual Alexander/Pulaski NAACP King Memorial Breakfast in Mounds at the St. Raphael Hall on Monday.

Keynote speaker Mr. Richard Grigsby spoke about the importance of the late Dr. King's 1960's civil rights movement and the effects that it has on our lives today.

Grigsby said we wouldn't be where we are today without his vision of diversity and inclusion. He says King Jr's legacy is reflected in the diversity of our society, our government, and our President. 

Those at the breakfast say Martin Luther King Jr. is an inspiration and needs to be remembered for his principals that men and women everywhere regardless of color or creed are equal members of the human family.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly